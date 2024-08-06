Nine dead, including six children, after vehicle overturns in Florida canal

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Nine people are dead, including six children, after a vehicle overturned in a Florida canal, authorities said.

A lone survivor who was injured in the crash remains hospitalized, authorities said.

The incident occurred Monday evening in Palm Beach County. At approximately 7:30 p.m., authorities began receiving calls reporting a car in a canal near Belle Glade, authorities said. First responders found a vehicle upside down with only the wheels visible, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes.

The vehicle had been traveling westbound on Hatton Highway when, "for undetermined reasons," the driver failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office's accident report. The vehicle went off the roadway onto the shoulder before hitting a guardrail and overturning in the canal, according to the accident report.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office. Six others were transported to a local hospital, including two via helicopter, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Five people subsequently died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The deceased victims included six children -- a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, two 5-year-old boys, an 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy -- according to the accident report. Three women -- ages 21, 30 and the 56-year-old driver -- were also killed, according to the accident report.

The lone surviving passenger was identified by the accident report as 26-year-old Jorden Hall. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and remains hospitalized, according to the accident report.

"We have one survivor for a total of 10 victims including babies," the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident."

Fire rescue personnel, including divers, along with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene, officials said.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.