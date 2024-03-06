National

Nikki Haley will exit GOP race, sources say

Election 2024 Haley Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Forth Worth, Texas, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Nikki Haley will announce today that she is exiting the presidential race, according to sources familiar with her plans.

Haley had emerged as former President Donald Trump’s sole rival in the Republican presidential primary campaign, and while he rolled to victory in 14 of the 15 GOP contests on Super Tuesday, she foiled a possible clean sweep by winning in Vermont.

Across the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley won just 43 of the Republican delegates while Trump won 764.

