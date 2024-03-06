Nikki Haley will exit GOP race, sources say

Nikki Haley will announce today that she is exiting the presidential race, according to sources familiar with her plans.

Haley had emerged as former President Donald Trump’s sole rival in the Republican presidential primary campaign, and while he rolled to victory in 14 of the 15 GOP contests on Super Tuesday, she foiled a possible clean sweep by winning in Vermont.

Across the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley won just 43 of the Republican delegates while Trump won 764.

