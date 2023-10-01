NFL Winners and Losers: Matt Eberflus' days as Bears coach have to be numbered after awful decision

At some point Chicago Bears fans will be able to laugh about Matt Eberflus, their old failed coach, giving away a win on Sunday. Possibly they'll do so when Caleb Williams is their quarterback.

But on Sunday, it was infuriating. Eberflus acted like a coach who was trying to get himself fired.

How else to explain an inexplicable decision on Sunday? The Bears had blown a 28-7 halftime lead to the Denver Broncos, but were still tied late in the fourth quarter and well within field-goal range. The Bears surprisingly left the offense on the field for a fourth-and-1, but then they just tried to get the Broncos to go offsides before calling a timeout. We've seen that before. The Bears then could have brought on the field-goal team for a 35- or 36-yard attempt with 2:57 left. That's the blueprint for that situation.

Nope. The Bears left the offense on the field and Khalil Herbert was stuffed for no gain on fourth down. No field goal is automatic, but the Bears probably would have hit that one to take a 31-28 lead. They declined. It was a bizarre decision. The Broncos took the ball downfield, got their own field goal, then picked off Justin Fields in the final minute. The Broncos improved to 1-3 with the 31-28 win, and the Bears are 0-4.

And next up will be calls for Eberflus, who is 3-18 as Bears head coach, to be fired.

The Bears are strangely proud of never firing a coach during a season, though they've had a few coaches who probably deserved to be. That would be the only thing to save Eberflus his job after the start he has had to his career. Giving up the chance to take a lead with less than three minutes left will forever be a part of his legacy in Chicago. The good part is losing to the Broncos gets the Bears one win closer to the first pick of the draft.

No, the Bears weren't tanking on Sunday by going for it. Eberflus has no reason to do so, considering he's not surviving a second straight season that results in the first overall pick of the draft. It was more the result of an incompetent head coach who is leading a sinking ship and has no idea how to fix it.

The Bears played well enough to win on Sunday. They led 28-7. Justin Fields looked very good. Though, the Broncos awful defense played a role in that. But the Bears started to falter and couldn't turn things around. Fields lost the ball on a sack and it was returned for a touchdown by Denver's defense to tie the game. The biggest blown lead in franchise history was 21 points according to ESPN Stats and Info, and they tied that awful record on Sunday.

And despite that rough stretch, the Bears should have won. They put themselves in position to take a lead with a late field goal. Eberflus decided against it. Now the Bears will have decisions to make.

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 4 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Lamar Jackson: Before Sunday's game, when addressing all the injuries the Baltimore Ravens had, tight end Mark Jackson told NFL Network's Sara Walsh that as long as the Ravens had Lamar Jackson, "anything is possible."

That was a little overdramatic, considering the Cleveland Browns were without quarterback Deshaun Watson, but there was also plenty of truth to it. Jackson was awesome against a really good Browns defense, and the Ravens picked up a big 28-3 win. As long as the Ravens have Jackson, they'll always have a chance.

Jackson seems to be settling into the Ravens' new offensive scheme. Despite plenty of injuries around him, Jackson had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns to Andrews, one of which was a beautiful throw and catch in the end zone. The Ravens improved to 3-1, and have to be thankful Jackson didn't go anywhere this offseason.

C.J. Stroud: The Houston Texans have to be pretty happy with their new rookie quarterback.

Stroud is improving rapidly. On Sunday he was clearly better than counterpart Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Texans won 30-6. Stroud had 306 yards and two touchdowns. Pickett left the game in the second half with an injury.

The Texans have won two in a row after an 0-2 start. Stroud competed hard in those two losses. Now the Texans are winning games, and he looks like an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Bears, for having the Carolina Panthers' draft pick too: The Carolina Panthers traded a lot to move up and draft Bryce Young first overall. Included in the haul they sent the Bears was their 2024 first-round pick.

If the Bears don't earn the first overall pick through their own play, it might come from the Panthers. The Panthers fell to 0-4 with a home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, who were also winless before Sunday. Carolina started well, with a pick 6 and a 10-0 lead. But the offense didn't score a touchdown and the Vikings came back to win 21-13.

The Panthers have their quarterback of the future in Young, though he's not off to a great start yet. They also don't have their 2024 first-rounder, which might be a boon for the Bears.

LOSERS

Miami Dolphins hype train conductors: Hey, remember this week when the Dolphins were the reincarnation of the "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams?

Yeah, everyone got a little carried away. And they also forgot the Buffalo Bills are really good. The Bills defense did a fine job limiting Miami's very good (though maybe not yet all-time great) offense and Josh Allen had a fantastic day leading Buffalo to an emphatic 48-20 win.

The Bills are still the best team in the AFC East. They showed that on Sunday. Miami is good too. Just not as good as everyone was saying this week. The Dolphins scored touchdowns on their first two possessions. Here were the Dolphins' possessions after that: punt, punt, fumble, punt, touchdown, interception, turnover on downs, turnover on downs, turnover on downs. No, they're not not the 1999 Rams just yet.

Cincinnati Bengals' playoff chances: The Bengals are in trouble. They're not dead at 1-3, but they also don't look like the type of team that can make a run.

The Tennessee Titans have a terrible pass defense, and the Bengals couldn't do anything against it. Cincinnati's offense has been broken all season and it's not getting any better. The Bengals were completely overwhelmed in a 27-3 loss to the Titans. Burrow had just 165 yards passing. The Bengals' longest pass play was 17 yards.

When the Bengals lost in Week 1, it looked like a great performance from the Browns. It was troubling when they looked bad again in Week 2. The offense wasn't much better in the third game, though they pulled out a win. After Sunday's loss, the Bengals need to quickly figure out how to fix an offense that hasn't shown up this season.

Derek Carr's comeback: Credit Carr for a lot of toughness in returning for the New Orleans Saints despite a shoulder injury that some figured would cost him multiple weeks. He didn't miss any games.

Maybe he should have. Carr wasn't effective and the Saints lost a big NFC South game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-9. Carr completed 23 passes but for just 127 yards. It's hard to not assume Carr's shoulder was a reason the Saints had no downfield passing game. The coaching staff probably should have stepped in and not let a hurting Carr play.

Maybe Jameis Winston wouldn't have been better, but he couldn't have been much worse either.

Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons: Week after week, it becomes more baffling why the Falcons never made any attempt to sign Lamar Jackson, when he was unhappy on his franchise tag.

The Falcons are probably the mid team in the NFL. They're utterly average. They're going to beat most bad teams they play, especially at home, and lose to any good team. That happened again on Sunday in London as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Falcons 23-7. The Falcons are 2-2. That's fitting. They'll probably end up 8-8-1.

The Falcons, for some reason, decided Ridder was worth passing on every other quarterback option including Jackson. Ridder has not been good enough. He tried to throw pick 6s on back-to-back passes but had to settle for just one. He doesn't make enough big plays and while coach Arthur Smith (and his "this isn't fantasy football" grumpiness) gets blamed, Ridder hasn't been good enough to get the most out of underused Kyle Pitts and Drake London. The Falcons aren't bad. But they aren't good either, and definitely not good enough to be passing on the chance to add former MVP quarterbacks.