NFL Week 6: What to watch as Cowboys try to rebound vs. Chargers and 49ers visit Browns

The NFL's 2023 season continues this weekend. Here are the Week 5 games and storylines. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

The Denver Broncos don't look much better under Sean Payton so far than they did in 2022, and now they hit the road to face Patrick Mahomes, who is 11-0 against them with the Chiefs.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 9:30 a.m.

The last London game of 2023 — but not the last international game — will pit the Titans against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are struggling will self-inflicted mistakes so far this season.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

It's been a rough start to the season for Bryce Young and the Panthers, and things won't get any easier against the Dolphins, who rebounded with a convincing win last week.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looks like the real deal, and his latest test comes against a Saints team that just shut out the Patriots on the road.

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

The Commanders haven't played since their Thursday night loss to the Bears. Meanwhile, Desmond Ridder is coming off his best career game as the Falcons' starting quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

The Colts will be without quarterback Anthony Richardson for awhile, and while Gardner Minshew has been good in his place, Indianapolis will need to step up to beat Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in an AFC South showdown.

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

The Seahawks are quietly 3-1 and can make some real noise with a road win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who looked much improved in a victory last week.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Neither of these NFC North teams is off to the start they'd like, and if there's any chance to salvage the season, it begins with a win in this battle at Soldier Field.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

The 49ers look like the best team in the NFL and just ran circles around an elite defense in the Cowboys. Can Cleveland do any better, especially if they don't have their quarterback Deshaun Watson on the field?

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

This matchup produced the wildest finish in the NFL last season. But Bill Belichick and the Patriots are struggling right now, and a familiar face in Josh McDaniels will be trying to beat them this weekend.

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

Game of the weekend? It might be, with the 4-1 Lions and 3-1 Bucs both leading their respective divisions and looking for what would be a solid win.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.

The Rams have been a bit of a surprise this season, playing both the 49ers and Eagles pretty close. They'll try to move back to .500 with an NFC West win over the Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m.

The Jets might be starting to put something together with Zach Wilson at quarterback. We'll know a lot more after the 5-0 Eagles come to town.

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m.

The Giants are 1-4 and banged up. Their reward: a trip to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills, who are trying to right the ship after losing in London.

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

It's been a rough week for the Cowboys after their dismantling at the hands of the 49ers. The first chance to rebound comes on "Monday Night Football" against the Chargers and their former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.