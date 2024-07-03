NFL teams with the best position group Mount Rushmores | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pitch which NFL teams have the best Mount Rushmores for every position group.

They kick off the show with a short reaction to the release of the new Hard Knocks offseason edition. Schwab and Fitz each share their thoughts on the series as a whole and why it's overrated.

They then open up their debate of NFL teams with the best position groups in NFL history. They share legendary units like the Dallas Cowboys running backs featuring Emmitt Smith, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Dorsett or the Minnesota Vikings receivers with Randy Moss, Justin Jefferson and Chris Carter. During the show, they make picks for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, pass rushers, linebackers and defensive backs.

Fitz wraps the show by sharing his experience as a sideline reporter for the Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest. They also pitch which NFL players they think would dominate in the event.

(1:26) Hard Knocks, more like Soft Knocks

(5:15) Quarterbacks

(13:08) Running Backs

(20:59) Tight Ends

(23:04) Wide Receiver

(29:06) Offensive Line

(32:09) Pass Rushers

(35:57) Linebackers

(37:57) Defensive Backs

(44:53) The hot dog eating contest

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

