NFL playoffs schedule, times, betting lines: Texans-Browns set to kick off wild-card weekend

Week 18 is almost over, and the path to the Super Bowl is officially here.

The NFL released the schedule for wild-card weekend on Sunday night during the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. That game will determine the winner of the AFC East, and will impact four teams in the AFC. The rest of wild-card weekend, however, is set.

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC, and rested most of their starters in their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The San Francisco 49ers rested a good chunk of their players in their final game on Sunday, too, as they’ve already clinched the top seed in the NFC. Both the Ravens and the 49ers will get to take next week off, and then will have home field advantage throughout their respective sides of the playoffs.

As for the rest of the playoff field, action will get started on Saturday and run through Monday night. Here’s a look at the wild-card weekend schedule:

Saturday, January 13

No. 4 Houston Texans vs. No. 5 Cleveland Browns

NRG Stadium | Houston

4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

BetMGM Odds: Browns -1.5

The Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night to clinch their postseason berth. Then, thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss on Sunday, the Texans both clinched the AFC South and earned a home playoff game. They’ll host the Cleveland Browns, who fell to the Cincinnati Bengals to close out their season.

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh or Miami

Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

8:15 p.m. | Peacock

BetMGM Odds: -

This game is determined on who wins the Dolphins-Bills game on Sunday night. If the Bills win, the Dolphins will head to Kansas City. If the Dolphins win, the Steelers will head to Kansas City.

Sunday, January 14

Pittsburgh at /BuffaloMiami or Buffalo at Miami

1 p.m. | CBS

BetMGM Odds: -

This game is determined on who wins the Dolphins-Bills game on Sunday night. If the Bills win, the Dolphins take on the Chiefs and the Bills will host the Steelers. If the Dolphins win, the Steelers will head to Kansas City and the Dolphins will host the Bills.

No. 2 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 7 Green Bay Packers

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

4:30 p.m. | FOX

BetMGM Odds: Cowboys -7

Though it didn’t seem likely for much of the season, the Dallas Cowboys officially clinched the NFC East title on Sunday. They rolled past the Washington Commanders in their final regular season game, which claimed the division title and earned the Cowboys the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They’ll host the Green Bay Packers, who snuck past the Chicago Bears on Sunday to earn the last playoff spot in the conference.

No. 3 Detroit Lions vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Rams

Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

8:15 p.m. | NBC

BetMGM Odds: Lions -3

The Lions won their first divisional title in three decades this season, and they’ll now get to host their first playoff game in Detroit since 1994. They’ll host the Los Angeles Rams, marking a return to Detroit for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. If the Lions can pull off the win, it’ll be their first postseason victory since 1991.

Monday, January 15

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida

8:15 p.m. | ESPN

BetMGM Odds: Eagles -1.5

The Buccaneers officially clinched the NFC South for the third straight season on Sunday afternoon with their 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers. They’ll host the Philadelphia Eagles, who let their lead in the NFC East slip away in December and were blown out by the New York Giants on Sunday.