NFL over/unders for all 32 teams: Eagles, Chiefs among teams with highest season win totals

The calendar says March, but NFL season win totals have already been released at ESPN BET, so why not dig in? After all, we're all counting down the days until NFL season this fall.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are one of four teams — Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens — that share the highest win total at 11.5.

The Cleveland Browns (over/under of 4.5) have the lowest win total among NFL teams, and hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft. Could their win total increase if they pick a quarterback?

One other notable win total that stands out is the Washington Commanders. Fresh off a surprise appearance in the NFC Championship Game, Washington's over/under of 10.5 is the highest since 2000, when the team had an over/under of 11.5 (the team went under and finished 8-8).

Here are the season win totals for all 32 NFL teams:

Over/under 11.5

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens

10.5

Washington Commanders

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers

Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals

9.5

Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams 9.5

Houston Texans 9.5

Green Bay Packers 9.5

8.5

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals

7.5

New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons

6.5

Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers

5.5

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

4.5

Cleveland Browns