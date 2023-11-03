NFL injury tracker Week 9: Matthew Stafford dealing with sprained thumb; Deshaun Watson returns to practice

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game with Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffering what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "serious" knee injury and Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks needing to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson participated in practice on Thursday and did throw passes. He was limited but took reps with the first team. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said P.J. Walker will be under center if Watson, who admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, is unavailable again.

In other quarterback news, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as he deals with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. He's not been ruled out yet and it will likely come down to a game-time decision.

“It's one of those deals that you give him up until right before the game," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You use all the time necessary for a player like him.”

DOLPHINS

T Terron Armstead (knee): limited

WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): limited

CB Justin Bethel (foot): limited

WR River Cracraft (shoulder): limited

CB Xavien Howard (groin): limited

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle): limited

CB Nik Needham (Achilles): limited

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee): limited

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited

C Connor Williams (groin): limited

G Robert Hunt (hamstring): did not practice

S Brandon Jones (concussion): did not practice

CHIEFS

LB Willie Gay Jr. (back): limited

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): out

RAMS

CB Cobie Durant (shoulder): limited

DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited

WR Puka Nacua (knee): limited

QB Matthew Stafford (thumb): did not practice

T Rob Havenstein (calf): did not practice

LB Ernest Jones (knee): did not practice

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

S Rudy Ford (calf): limited

G Elgton Jenkins (knee): limited

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

TE Luke Musgrave (ankle): limited

T Yosh Nijman (foot): limited

CARDINALS

LB Krys Barnes (hamstring): limited

WR Greg Dortch (ankle): limited

DT Kevin Strong (shoulder): limited

WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): did not practice

C Trystan Colon (calf): did not practice

RB Emari Demercado (toe): did not practice

BROWNS

S Grant Delpit (ankle/shoulder): limited

RB Jerome Ford (ankle): limited

CB Mike Ford (glute): limited

T Dawand Jones (shoulder): limited

TE David Njoku (ankle): limited

LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring): limited

QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder): limited

T Jedrick Willis (foot): limited

CB Greg Newsome (groin): did not practice

DE Alex Wright (knee): did not practice

BUCCANEERS

TE Ko Kleft (ankle): limited

S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle): limited

G Matt Feiler (knee): did not practice

DE Logan Hall (groin): did not practice

TEXANS

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee): limited

T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited

WR Robert Woods (foot): did not practice

TE Brevin Jordan (foot): did not practice

RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): did not practice

BEARS

T Braxton Jones (neck): limited

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion): did not practice

G Nate Davis (ankle): did not practice

LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): did not practice

QB Justin Fields (thumbs): did not practice

CB Terell Smith (illness): did not practice

SAINTS

LB Demario Davis (knee): limited

QB Taysom Hill (hip): limited

T James Hurst (ankle): limited

DT Malcolm Roach (illness): did not practice

LB Ty Summers (concussion/hamstring): did not practice

SEAHAWKS

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): limited

LB Boye Mafe (shoulder): limited

G Anthony Bradford (ankle): did not practice

G Damien Lewis (ankle): did not practice

WR DK Metcalf (hip): did not practice

RAVENS

S Marcus Williams (hamstring): limited

G Ben Cleveland (illness): did not practice

T Morgan Moses (shoulder): did not practice

CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness): did not practice

COMMANDERS

S Percy Butler (calf): limited

WR Curtis Samuel (toe): did not practice

C Ricky Stromberg (knee): did not practice

PATRIOTS

DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited

TE Pharaoah Brown (back): limited

CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

T Vederian Lowe (ankle): limited

LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe): limited

DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited

WR DeVante Parker (concussion): did not practice

DT Davon Godchaux (illness): did not practice

T Trent Brown (ankle/knee): did not practice

T Calvin Anderson (illness): did not practice

VIKINGS

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): limited

CB Akayleb Evans (neck): limited

WR K.J. Osborn (chest): limited

WR Brandon Powell (shoulder): limited

DE Dean Lowry (groin): did not practice

FALCONS

CB Mike Hughes (shoulder): limited

FB Keith Smith (concussion): limited

WR Drake London (groin): did not practice

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring): did not practice

COLTS

WR Josh Downs (knee): limited

DE Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder/toe): limited

T Braden Smith (hip/wrist): did not practice

CB Julius Brents (quad): did not practice

LB Zaire Franklin (knee): did not practice

T Blake Freeland (back): did not practice

PANTHERS

S Vonn Bell (quad): limited

LB Brian Burns (elbow): limited

WR DJ Chark (elbow): limited

G Austin Corbett (knee): limited

LB Frankie Luvu (hip): limited

T Taylor Moton (knee): limited

S Xavier Woods (abdomen): limited

LB Chandler Wooten (hamstring): limited

LB Claudin Cherelus (knee): did not practice

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle): did not practice

LB Justin Houston (hamstring): did not practice

COWBOYS

T Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee): limited

T Tyron Smith (neck): did not practice

EAGLES

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited

G Cam Jurgens (foot): limited

TE Jack Stoll (ankle): limited

DT Milton Williams (shoulder): limited

TE Grant Calcaterra (concussion): did not practice

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): did not practice

GIANTS

K Graham Gano (knee): limited

T Evan Neal (ankle): limited

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back): limited

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): limited

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): did not practice

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs): did not practice

RAIDERS

K Daniel Carlson (groin): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee/ankle): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited

LB Robert Spillane (hand): limited

RB Brandon Bolden (knee): limited

FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): did not practice

LB Luke Masterson (concussion): did not practice

T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): did not practice

LB Divine Deableo (ankle): did not practice

BILLS

LB A.J. Klein (back): did not practice

LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): did not practice

BENGALS

T Orlando Brown (groin): limited

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited

DE Trey Hendrickson (foot): limited

S Tycen Anderson (knee): did not practice

DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): did not practice

CHARGERS

DT Morgan Fox (oblique): limited

LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): limited

WR Josh Palmer (knee): did not practice

JETS

T Mekhi Becton (knee): limited

WR Xavier Gipson (ankle): limited

C Joe Tippmann (quad): limited

G Laken Tomlinson (hamstring): limited