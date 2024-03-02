NFL combine scouts survey: Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. top their positions — but only unanimous pick is another

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, with players meeting with team representatives for the first time in order to start sorting through potential fits. A great way to figure out what prospects are highly thought of going into the draft is simply by asking folks who they like.

Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position. Only one player held a unanimous ranking at their position, creating a lot of debate throughout the rest of the draft pool.

Quarterback

Caleb Williams (5), Drake Maye (2), J.J. McCarthy (1)

The quarterbacks this year have a leader in the pack with Caleb Williams, who is projected to be the top pick in the draft, and it might already be etched in stone. The top of this quarterback class is viewed in a very positive manner with Williams, Maye, McCarthy — whom one scout liked for his upside, top-end plays and frame to add muscle/weight — and LSU's Jayden Daniels seemingly locked in as first-round picks.

Running back

Trey Benson (2), Audric Estime (2), Braelon Allen (2), Jonathan Brooks (1), Blake Corum (1)

As expected, the running back class didn’t have any sort of consensus, which makes sense. There isn’t a dominant or overwhelming prospect this year like Bijan Robinson in 2023. There are, however, a handful of players who should be selected on the second day of the draft. Benson, Estime, and Allen are all bigger backs with balance that project to hold up well to an NFL workload.

Wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr. (5), Malik Nabers (2), Rome Odunze (1)

Marvin Harrison had the most votes here, but he wasn’t a unanimous selection despite most people assuming he will be the first wide receiver off the board. Nabers’ speed and explosive ability will have him selected high in the draft while Rome Odunze is another strong, all-around player that doesn’t appear to have many holes in his game.

Tight end

Brock Bowers (8)

The only unanimous selection this year is the obvious one. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has long been one of the top prospects in this draft and isn’t working out in Indianapolis. The positional value of a tight end might knock Bowers down on draft day, but he still should be a lock to go in the top 15 this April.

Offensive tackle

Taliese Fuaga (3), Joe Alt (2), Olu Fashanu (2), Amarius Mims (1)

Taliese Fuaga may end up the first offensive tackle selected when this is all said and done. Scouts like his nasty streak and he has had a big week in terms of interviews, giving him an edge over the other top guys up to this point. Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu and Amarius Mims all were met with positive feelings towards their play on the field, but Fuaga is the top dog for now. Expect all of these guys to be off the board well before the first round ends.

Interior offensive linemen

Graham Barton (4), Zach Frazier (3), Jackson Powers-Johnson (1)

Graham Barton actually played left tackle for Duke, but projects to play guard at the next level (even though he really does have some translatable tackle skills in the NFL). West Virginia’s Zach Frazier and Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has been in the first round of mock drafts, also received some votes.

Interior defensive linemen

Jer’Zhan Newton (4), Byron Murphy (4)

Two defensive tackles populated this list, setting themselves ahead of the pack in what’s largely an underwhelming crop of interior defensive linemen. Jer’Zhan Newton and Byron Murphy both profile as penetrating 3 techniques, which gives them a bit of flare and upside that some other players don’t have. It is worth noting that one scout noted that they would like to see how T’Vondre Sweat, Murphy’s teammate at Texas, performs in the NFL after his whopping weigh-in number of 366 pounds.

EDGE

Dallas Turner (3), Laiatu Latu (3), Chop Robinson (1), Jared Verse (1)

Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu locked in as the top options here, which shouldn’t be surprising at all considering the year they put together. Verse is a solid option once you get past those two, and people in Indianapolis are enamored with Chop Robinson after a blazing fast 4.49 40-yard dash during his workout.

Linebackers

Junior Colson (2), Edgerrin Cooper (2), Payton Wilson (1), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (1), Cedric Gray (1), Tommy Eichenberg (1)

Like other positions this year, linebacker is a total mess with who people like. This isn’t a very strong group at the top so teams may be looking for athletes like Junior Colson, Edgerrin Cooper and Payton Wilson to see if those players are moldable into more consistent starters.

Cornerbacks

Terrion Arnold (2), Quinyon Mitchell (2), Cooper DeJean (2), Kamari Lassiter (1), Nate Wiggins (1)

The top of the cornerback class is strong, but scouts can't agree on who is the clear-cut best player. Just about every player projected to go in the first round received a nod except for Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry. Cooper DeJean's position for the NFL isn't solidified yet, but he is projected to play at a high level anywhere from outside cornerback to safety.

Safety

Tyler Nubin (4), Javon Bullard (2), Kamren Kinchens (1), Jaden Hicks (1)

This year’s safety class has not received rave reviews, but Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin is the top guy at this point. Georgia’s Javon Bullard, Miami’s Kamren Kinchens and Washingon State’s Jaden Hicks all received votes.