Next steps for the Pac-4 & what happens to the Rose Bowl?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.

The 500th episode of the podcast opens with a discussion on the unserious nature of these Pac-12 realignment meetings, as a chairperson from Oregon joined a call on Zoom during his golf match. This leads the hosts to believe that the meetings were all planned on very short notice & that the conference members were all flying by the seat of their pants during these major decisions.

The guys then dive into what happens next for the remaining four teams left in the Pac-12: Oregon State, Washington State, Cal & Stanford. Many Pac-12 fans can’t believe the other members left Stanford and Cal out to dry, while some believe that more schools should adopt playing in different conferences for different sports to make the transition easier. Dan pours water on the idea that the conference a team plays in impacts their academic standing, while Ross notes Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz’s comments about the well-being of student athletes being overlooked during the realignment process.

Pac-12 softball players have been voicing their opinions and concerns on social media surrounding the realignment. The players state that they didn’t sign up to play games at Rutgers away from their families. The podcast crew notes that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff may not be able to attend conference championships this year for the Pac-12 due to being so disliked at this moment.

Rounding out the show, in recruiting news, Florida State lands a big time safety & Boise State is able to keep a wideout in Idaho over Michigan. In news of the weird, an ice cream shop in Santa Cruz is celebrating Otter 841 & fall funerals may be on the hot seat.

0:00 Introduction

5:00 A University of Oregon trustee chair joined their realignment meeting from the golf course

18:37 The latest on the Pac-4

34:05 Pac-12 softball players voiced their displeasure with their conference changing

41:22 What happens with the CFP?

46:06 The sun sets on the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl

53:00 Florida State lands the #1 safety in the country

59:00 Gatlin Bair commits to Boise State over Michigan

1:00:45 Are fall funerals just as bad as fall weddings?

1:04:18 The otter uprising of 2023

