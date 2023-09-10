The next Cam Newton? Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson rushed for first career TD

Six months ago, before the Indianapolis Colts drafted him with the No. 4 pick, Anthony Richardson said he called himself "Cam Jackson" — a reference to his skillset as a combination of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. And in Week 1 of his rookie season, the young quarterback showed why on his first career touchdown.

Richardson took the snap from two yards out and barreled his way into the end zone for his and the Colts' first score of the 2023 season. It also tied the game against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson's size (6-foot-4, 244 pounds) is very close to Newton's (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) and his speed from the NFL combine was comparable to Jackson's. Newton has the most rushing touchdowns and most rushing yards by a quarterback since 2011 with 75, while Jackson ranks seventh and second.

It helps, too, that Richardson has former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen calling plays for him. Steichen turned Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts into a MVP candidate in two seasons and vaulted Philadelphia to the Super Bowl.

Richardon's combination of speed and size were major reasons he was such an intriguing quarterback prospect. And he's already proven at least one aspect of his game to be true.