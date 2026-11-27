NEW YORK — New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani underwent surgery Friday after tearing his right Achilles tendon last week in a soccer match against local journalists.

The roughly 70-minute procedure went well, and the 35-year-old mayor was resting comfortably Friday evening at Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence, press secretary Joe Calvello said.

“The mayor is expected to make a full recovery,” Calvello said in a statement. City Hall thanked the healthcare workers involved but didn't respond to a question about where the surgery was done.

Mamdani, a Democrat and an avid soccer fan, took part in a friendly match between his office and the City Hall press corps on Nov. 19. His team won, with the mayor notching a goal.

He explained the next day that soon after scoring, he ruptured the tendon, and he said ruefully that he hadn't stretched before playing.

Mamdani has since been wearing a medical boot and using crutches while going about his work, including public appearances. As for the surgery, he said Monday he was apprehensive but quipped: “I just keep telling myself: Jayson Tatum did it.”

Tatum, a Boston Celtics star, ruptured an Achilles tendon in a 2025 NBA playoff game against the New York Knicks. Tatum had surgery and returned to competitive play about 10 months later.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan oversaw day-to-day city operations Friday.

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