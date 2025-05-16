New Orleans jail escape: 10 men considered 'armed and dangerous' are on the run, police say

A manhunt was underway in Louisiana on Friday after 11 men escaped a New Orleans jail. One of the inmates was captured by police. The 10 still on the run are considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to authorities.

"We're actively working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in a full-scale search operation," Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday .

She advised the public not to engage with the inmates or approach them.

Several of the inmates are facing murder charges or other violent offenses.

Officials at the Orleans Parish Justice Center discovered the inmates were missing at 8:30 a.m. during a routine headcount Friday morning. The jail was immediately placed on lockdown. The sheriff’s office is investigating how the inmates escaped.

Hutson called it a "very serious and unacceptable situation.”

What we know about the inmates who escaped

The sheriff said the following 11 inmates originally escaped: Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate, Kendell Myles, Derrick Groves, Jermain Donald, Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Robert Moody, Decannon Dennis and Keith Lewis.

Myles was apprehended by Louisiana State Police in the French Quarter after a brief pursuit on foot. Myles is facing the following charges of intention to conceal a weapon, introducing contraband into a prison, and possession of contraband.

Troop NOLA Troopers located escapee Kendall Myles in the French Quarter this morning. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended on Royal Street. Troopers continue working with partners to locate the remaining escapees and ensure public safety. #troopnola pic.twitter.com/ef5FM55YRS — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 16, 2025

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.