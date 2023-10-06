New Jersey authorities probe fatal 2018 crash involving Sen. Bob Menendez's wife

NEW YORK — The New Jersey attorney general’s office and the Bergen County prosecutor’s office are investigating whether any influence was exerted by anyone in connection with the way a 2018 car crash involving the wife of Sen. Bob Menendez was investigated by local police in Bogota, New Jersey, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The crash killed a man while Nadine Menendez, who was dating Bob Menendez at the time, was driving at night.

The state attorney general's office declined to comment, citing a policy against confirming or denying the existence of investigations.

Dashcam video of the December 2018 crash’s aftermath shows police talking to Nadine Menendez but letting her go without a sobriety test.

The crash was referenced in the recent indictment of the couple. The indictment alleges a co-defendant supplied Nadine Menendez with a new car, a Mercedes, in exchange for the senator’s help trying to throttle a criminal investigation.

A federal grand jury in New York returned the sweeping indictment last month against the U.S. senator, the former chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in connection with improper foreign relations and business dealings.

Bob and Nadine Menendez and two business associates have all pleaded not guilty to bribery and extortion charges.

