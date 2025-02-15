New Jersey restaurant impacted by misleading video claiming ICE raid, owner says

PASSAIC, N.J. — Amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns across the United States, immigrant-rich communities have felt the impact of the administration's policies.

In Passaic, New Jersey, hundreds of immigrant families and community members marched in protest of recent ICE raids and arrests, calling for statewide protection of immigrant rights last weekend.

About 10 miles away in West New York, New Jersey, Elio Barrera, owner of the Salvadorian restaurant La Pupusa Loca, said he is dealing with the fallout from a viral video that falsely claimed an ICE raid happened at a restaurant with their name. Barerra said that it "never happened."

Barrera said the video garnered roughly 1.4 million views. While the video was removed from the social media platform, he said, "the damage was already done," causing nearly an 80% drop in customer traffic to his own restaurant, instilling fear in the local immigrant community.

Barrera shared the deep sentimental value the restaurant holds, having taken his first steps there and witnessing generations of families gathering to share meals. His grandparents, who migrated from El Salvador, started the business in 1989, passing down their love for cooking and traditional recipes.

He expressed heartbreak over the impact of misinformation, emphasizing how the video has instilled unnecessary fear in patrons who once felt at home. The restaurant, usually vibrant and full on weekends, has seen a drastic decline in visitors, leading to cutbacks in staff hours and operations.

Barrera told ABC News, "I hope that people are more aware of social media, of what they see on the internet. I want people to not believe everything they see because in this case, I feel like we were all victims of a video like this. It definitely had an impact on everybody. It brought a lot of fear. It was very threatening to see how this video depicted a situation that never existed."

Despite the challenges, Barrera remains determined to rebuild trust and encourage customers to return, assuring them a raid never happened at their location. He urges people to be more discerning about what they believe online.

He remains steadfast in his commitment to carrying on his grandparents' legacy, ensuring the restaurant continues to serve as a welcoming space for the community.

"The U.S. [...] is made up of migrants, and we all are hard workers," said Barrera about the immigrant community. "We make so much of this country, and we're all human. We all have rights."

