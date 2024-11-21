New details of Hegseth sexual assault claim documented in police report

The woman who accused Pete Hegseth of sexual assault in 2017 told police at the time that he took her phone and blocked her from leaving his hotel room on the night of the incident, according to a 22-page police report obtained by ABC News.

The report, compiled in Oct. 2017 by the Monterey Police Department, provides graphic new details of an alleged altercation that now threatens to derail Hegseth's bid to become President-elect Donald Trump's Defense Secretary.

The report documents a police investigation that did not result in charges against the former Fox News star. It includes interviews with the woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe, and Hegseth, who told police that the encounter was consensual.

As ABC News has previously reported, Doe met Hegseth at an event hosted by the California Federation of Republican Women in Monterey, California, where Hegseth was featured as a speaker.

At an event afterparty, according to the police report, Doe told police she had drank "much more than normal" and described her recollections as "fuzzy," but that she recalled confronting Hegseth at one point after observing him "rub the women on their legs" -- a claim one other witness confirmed in a separate interview with police.

"JANE DOE stated the next memory she had was when she was in an unknown room" with Hegseth, who she said "took her phone from her hands" and, when she attempted to leave, "blocked the door with his body," according to what she told investigators.

Doe said she remembered Hegseth's military dog-tags "hovering over her face" and said he eventually "ejaculated on her stomach," according to the report. Doe told police that she recalled saying "no" a lot during the encounter.

Days later, Doe told her partner she believed she had been the victim of a sexual assault and visited a nurse, who administered a sexual assault examination and first alerted the authorities.

When police approached Hegseth as part of their investigation, he "stated that the engagement between himself and JANE DOE was mutual."

"HEGSETH stated there were a couple of times he had made sure JANE DOE was comfortable with what was going on between the two of them," according to the report.

The officer who prepared the report wrote that the two had "been drinking and the events were blurred and lacked specifics and a fluid sequence of events." Investigators obtained video surveillance from the hotel and collected Doe's clothes and underwear as evidence in their probe.

Tim Parlatore, a lawyer for Hegseth, said in the statement on Saturday, prior to the report being posted online, that the allegations were false and Hegseth settled in December 2020 only because he feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public.

Parlatore emphasized police did not bring charges and said Hegseth was the victim of "blackmail" and "false claims of sexual assault."

