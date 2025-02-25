Nets C Nic Claxton suspended for 1 game after surpassing flagrant foul mark

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton was suspended for one game on Tuesday after he received his sixth flagrant foul point of the season, the league announced.

Claxton was called for a flagrant foul late in their 107-99 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night. While fighting for a rebound in the paint, Claxton shoved Wizards big man Justin Champagnie in the back — which caused him to crash down to the court hard.

Champagnie jumped up immediately and confronted Claxton, though the incident was quickly broken up.

Nic Claxton gets assessed a flagrant penalty one for shoving Justin Champagnie in the air on this play. pic.twitter.com/UxhJeNYz05 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 25, 2025

As that was Claxton’s sixth flagrant foul point of the season, the NBA hit him with an automatic one game suspension. He will serve that suspension on Wednesday night when the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Claxton has averaged 10.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, his sixth in the league. The 25-year-old is in the first year of a four-year, $97 million deal with the Nets. He had eight points and five rebounds in Monday’s loss at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Brooklyn will enter Wednesday’s contest at the Barclays Center with a 21-36 record, which has it in 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Claxton will be eligible to return on Friday when the Nets host the Portland Trail Blazers.