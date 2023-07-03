Netflix reportedly set to buy Jerry Jones docuseries for $50 million

It was only a matter of time until an NFL spinoff of "The Last Dance" emerged.

On Monday, Netflix secured the rights to a 10-episode docuseries on Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and his 1990s Cowboys teams, according to Puck News. While the deal has yet to be finalized, Netflix's reported bid of nearly $50 million bid appears to be the leader in the clubhouse, exceeding that of ESPN and others.

Since purchasing the Cowboys in 1989, Jones has served as the owner, president and general manager, leading the team to Super Bowl victories in the 1992, 1993 and 1995 seasons. In doing so, he has also become a pop culture figure of sorts, appearing in several TV episodes and commercials through the years.

The coming docuseries has garnered comparisons to the ESPN/Netflix series "The Last Dance" — which followed Michael Jordan's glory days with the Chicago Bulls — thanks to its 1990s focus, big personalities and rare footage, will look at how the Cowboys have risen to truly embody their "America's Team" moniker. It will feature unseen interviews with Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

Although Dallas has had little playoff success in recent years, they were listed as the most valuable sports franchise in the world in 2022, according to Forbes, thus there should be plenty of interest in this inside look at their dynasty.

As of now, a timeline regarding the production and release has not been announced.