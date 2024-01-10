Netflix reportedly making new NBA docuseries featuring LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and others

Just like it did with the NFL, Netflix is turning to the NBA.

The streaming service is creating a new documentary series featuring a number of NBA players, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The docuseries will highlight five players in the first season: the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and the Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis.

Netflix is creating a new NBA documentary series modeled after its NFL "Quarterback" show, per @ShamsCharania.



The first season will feature the following stars:



🏀 LeBron James

🏀 Jayson Tatum

🏀 Jimmy Butler

🏀 Anthony Edwards

🏀 Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/yw6x4Jy6Ul — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 10, 2024

It’s unclear specifically when the series will be released, or what it will even be called. The show has already started filming, per the report. James’ SpringHill Company, former President Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions are teaming up to produce the series. Manning’s company also worked on the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback.”

The new NBA show will be similar to its “Quarterback” show, which premiered last year. That series highlighted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. Netflix has made several other sports documentaries, including Formula 1, Golf, Tennis and more. It has also started diving into live sports. It held a golf competition between PGA Tour members and Formula 1 racers in November, and it will hold a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March.

James, Tatum and Butler make sense to be featured in the series, as they are and have been among the biggest names in the league for years. Edwards is having a career season with the Timberwolves this year after he was named to his first All-Star team last season. He’s averaged 26.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season, his fourth in the league, and has led the Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Similarly, Sabonis has helped turn the Kings franchise around. He’s averaged 20.1 points and a league-high 12.8 rebounds per game this season, his second full one with the Kings, and he helped lead them to their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons last year.