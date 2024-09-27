The NBA Starting Lineup Power Rankings: Can any team top the Celtics' first five?

Anyone can list the best players in the NBA, but basketball is as much about chemistry as it is talent. Within each of the league's 30 teams is a hierarchy, and how well each of the five players on the court understands and performs his role within that hierarchy is every bit as important as his individual skill.

Ideally, a lineup has its superstar, a deferential co-star, a third star who owns his role, a fourth option and a fifth starter to tie it all together — clear Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. In this series, we rank the five best players from each tier for a broader look across the league. How close does your team come to an ideal lineup?

"But you have finished this project," you are saying to yourself, "and I can't imagine it getting any better."

Except, you see, by profiling the five best players from each tier and ranking each team's five options 1-30, we have not only provided you with insight into 150 individuals but rated every team's starting lineup.

That is right: We created The Starting Lineup Power Rankings right under your nose. What an Easter egg.

Smart readers have noticed that the reigning champion Boston Celtics placed each member of their starting five in the top five of his tier. It was the strength of their team. They outscored opponents by 11 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, and then outscored them by more in the playoffs. They may not have the very best No. 1 option, but they boast the top Nos. 4 and 5 options, and that was enough to defeat Luka Dončić's Dallas Mavericks in a sport most frequently dominated by its superstars.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks are the only other teams to place multiple starters in the top five of each tier. This group altogether includes three of the last four NBA champions and six of last season's eight-best teams in either conference (by record).

So maybe The Starting Lineup Power Rankings are pretty dependable power rankings in general ...

TEAM

NO. 1

NO. 2

NO. 3

NO. 4

NO. 5

AVG.

BOS

4

3

3

1

1

2.4

MIN

8

8

2

6

4

5.6

OKC

5

13

4

8

2

6.4

DAL

2

7

19

11

5

8.8

DEN

1

5

18

2

24

10.0

MIL

3

10

11

4

23

10.2

CLE

14

19

6

5

8

10.4

NOP

16

15

12

7

3

10.6

PHX

10

2

14

15

15

11.2

GSW

6

22

9

10

11

11.6

MEM

13

12

5

9

19

11.6

NYK

11

14

8

3

22

11.6

PHI

9

11

1

23

21

13.0

SAC

20

6

7

16

16

13.0

ORL

19

17

20

12

7

15.0

IND

18

9

10

14

25

15.2

MIA

15

4

21

21

17

15.6

LAL

12

1

22

25

20

16.0

SAS

7

23

27

17

6

16.0

HOU

28

18

13

13

9

16.2

LAC

17

16

23

29

13

19.6

CHA

25

20

17

30

10

20.4

POR

27

21

30

22

12

22.4

CHI

26

26

15

19

27

22.6

ATL

21

25

16

26

26

22.8

BKN

30

29

25

20

14

23.6

TOR

23

24

24

24

29

24.8

DET

24

27

29

28

18

25.2

UTA

22

28

28

27

28

26.6

WAS

29

30

26

18

30

26.6

Can you quibble with the placement of some teams here? Sure, but can you not quibble with any power ranking? At least this one came with five explainers. The more you look at this chart, the clearer the NBA's landscape becomes. You can draw swift conclusions about each team at quick glance, so we did.

Boston Celtics: They should be heavy favorites to repeat. And they are.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Beware the further ascendence of Anthony Edwards.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Williams' development as a co-star is everything.

Dallas Mavericks: If Klay Thompson turns back the clock ...

Denver Nuggets: The loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a bigger deal than I thought.

Milwaukee Bucks: How Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton have fallen.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland's development could unlock a misfit starting five.

New Orleans Pelicans: Solid across the board. Incredible if Zion Williamson is incredible.

Phoenix Suns: Tyus Jones makes a world of difference.

Golden State Warriors: If they can ever reinvigorate 2022 NBA Finals Andrew Wiggins.

Memphis Grizzlies: A simple solution: Jaren Jackson Jr. at the 5 and lots of it.

New York Knicks: The center position is holding them back.

Philadelphia 76ers: If Joel Embiid is healthy. If Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. are consistent. If.

Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox is an All-Star. They need him to be a superstar.

Orlando Magic: Everyone in their lineup could rank higher by season's end. Orlando is on the rise.

Indiana Pacers: They are one trade — and another leap from Tyrese Haliburton — away.

Miami Heat: Small roster losses added up to a big one.

Los Angeles Lakers: That decline after LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

San Antonio Spurs: Small roster gains added up to a big one.

Houston Rockets: Waiting on Jalen Green's come-up.

Los Angeles Clippers: Swapping one big piece for a few smaller ones lowered their ceiling.

Charlotte Hornets: A little bit of love for Mark Williams.

Portland Trail Blazers: At least they are young.

Chicago Bulls: Coby White went from their one shaky slot to their lone bright spot real quick.

Atlanta Hawks: How good can you be when Trae Young is your No. 1 option?

Brooklyn Nets: Cam Thomas and Dennis Schröder are driving a bus. God help us.

Toronto Raptors: Everyone needs to be better. Everyone.

Detroit Pistons: Why pay Tobias Harris $52 million to be a No. 2 on a terrible team?

Utah Jazz: What did they accomplish by not trading Lauri Markkanen?

Washington Wizards: Woof. (Would they deal Jonas Valančiūnas to the Knicks?)

There it is. We solved the NBA. They do not even need to play the games now. Oh, wait, that is the best part. Training camp is here. Preseason is around the corner. The regular season can't come soon enough.

Now prove me wrong.