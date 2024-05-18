NBA Playoffs: Pacers lock down Knicks to force Game 7

The Indiana Pacers will get a Game 7 against the New York Knicks.

Behind a lockdown defensive effort and 25 points from Pascal Siakam, Indiana defeated the Pacers 116-103 in Game 6 on Friday to send the series back to New York. The winner-take-all game is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

It will be the first Game 7 at Madison Square since 1995, when the Knicks lost to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Friday was very much a case of the Pacers' usual suspects all doing what they needed to survive in front of the home crowd. Siakam led the way on 11-of-21 shooting shooting plus seven rebounds and five assists, while Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and nine assists. T.J. McConnell was again a difference-maker off the bench, posting 15 points.

Myles Turner also did this:

MYLES TURNER DETONATES 😱 pic.twitter.com/wSA5eZpnLF — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2024

Then Obi Toppin did this:

OBI TOPPIN ON HIS HEAD. pic.twitter.com/r7hYb5K1bz — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2024

Indiana really shined on defense, most notably limiting Jalen Brunson, who entered Friday averaging 33.9 points per game this postseason. Brunson still managed to post 31 points, but he was only 8-of-22 from the field entering the fourth quarter. New York did everything it could to have him go off, but the Pacers kept him off balance until garbage time.

Adding to the trouble for the Knicks was starting guard Josh Hart exiting the game in the fourth quarter with abdominal soreness. New York will be hoping he can be 100% for Game 7, as well as another player.

OG Anunoby's health looms large in Game 7

With the series now headed back to New York, the biggest x-factor is a player who hasn't appeared since Game 2.

Knicks guard OG Anunoby has been out since sustaining a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Game 2, but his return is reportedly a possibility on Sunday. He can't come back soon enough for the Knicks, who won both games Anunoby played and have since dropped three of four.

The Knicks acquired Anunoby at the trade deadline, a move that tightened up their rotation and helped turn them into one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The team went 20-3 in games Anunoby played, but an elbow surgery sidelined him for a large chunk of the second half.