NBA playoffs 2025: Sideline reporter Dennis Scott tags in for emergency Cavs-Heat play-by-play during TNT technical difficulties

The NBA announced the finalists for the league's individual awards on Sunday.

Dennis Scott deserves consideration as a late addition in the race for Clutch Player of the Year.

The NBA veteran turned reporter and studio analyst was in Cleveland as the sideline reporter for TNT's broadcast of Sunday's playoff game between the Heat and Cavaliers. And now he can add play-by-play announcer and color analyst to his résumé.

After a break in the first quarter action, the broadcast cut from commercial to Scott conducting a sideline report on the Cavaliers' preparation for the postseason. When Scott's report was done, the audio didn't cut back to play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes and color analyst Candace Parker.

There was a brief pause in the audio once the action resumed as Scott clearly got a message in his ear from the production truck. Then Scott kept talking.

He announced that the broadcast was experiencing technical difficulties and proceeded to call play-by-play action of the game. This went on for a full segment of the broadcast. You can take a listen below.

Here's TNT sideline reporter Dennis Scott having to fill in on the fly for Spero Dedes on play-by-play with Dedes' and Candace Parker's mics experiencing technical issues. https://t.co/ABYIlRdoAL pic.twitter.com/GqlZYZbW5z — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) April 20, 2025

It wasn't the cleanest of calls. And it resembled a radio broadcast more than one for TV. But it was accurate play-by-play instead of dead air, and for that, Scott deserves a round of applause.

Calling games isn't easy, even if the best pros make it sound like it is. With millions of eyes and ears tuned in, Scott stepped up into a new role without hesitation to get the job done.

Thankfully for everyone involved, Dedes and Parker were back on the air following the next commercial break.