NBA & Fantasy Basketball Loser Lineup: Golden State Warriors — Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler show glimpse of potential

The playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. Every defeated team leaves behind stories of promise and failure — the players who stand at the crossroads of potential and uncertainty. We're not here to dwell on the heartbreak of a postseason exit, but to sift through the aftermath, piecing together what it means for fantasy rosters and spotlighting the players who deserve your attention.

For every team sent packing, we'll analyze one standout player primed for growth and one major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value.

The NBA offseason is already shaping up to be a drama-filled, rumor-laden affair. This is all about understanding what's next, not just for the teams themselves, but for the fantasy basketball managers who are getting a pulse ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Warriors' midseason acquisition of Jimmy Butler ignited excitement for a possible championship pursuit. When both Butler and Stephen Curry shared the court, Golden State posted a dominant 23-7 record, showcasing the peak of what could've been a lethal duo.

Then, after surviving a physical seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the Conference Semifinals, essentially sealing the Warriors' fate.

The Warriors fell 4-1 to a healthy and hungry Timberwolves squad, led by Anthony Edwards playing the "legend-slayer" role to perfection. At full strength, the Warriors could hang with the best of the West, but time is running out. Let's look ahead to next year.

Fantasy outlook for Warriors' key players

Despite the playoff injury, Curry remains a top-tier fantasy target, worthy of being a late first or early second-round pick. His skills haven't diminished enough to be concerned, as he's still elite at a few categories and doesn't hurt you outside of the sporadic turnovers and lack of blocks.

Jimmy Butler has more uncertainty. Playoff Jimmy only showed up for a few games in the postseason, but he was the primary reason for the Warriors' turnaround in the regular season. Once he arrived, their defense morphed into one of the best in the league and he helped settle the offense by drawing more fouls and reducing their turnover rate.

From a fantasy standpoint, there is some concern around his dip in scoring. Butler attempted 11 shots per game between the Heat and the Warriors, the fewest amount per game in 13 seasons. He appeared more comfortable as a facilitator, averaging 5.9 assists compared to just 4.8 per game with the Heat. The Robin role suits him well, and as long as he's ripping over 1.5 steals per game with over five boards, I expect his ADP to hover around the fourth or fifth round.

Draymond Green was critical down the stretch in the fantasy playoffs, but he's a top 100 guy whom you can get around the ninth round for rebounds, assists and stocks. Brandin Podziemski has some appeal in the later rounds, but consistency remains his fault. Moses Moody is also etched in as a starter, so keep an eye out for his offseason development. Buddy Hield is a three-point specialist who can be picked up on waivers during the season.

The Kuminga question

It feels like Kuminga's been in Steve Kerr's doghouse since he was drafted seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The now 22-year-old has flashed his potential as an explosive, slashing wing throughout his tenure with the Warriors. Even in the playoffs, he came alive in the Conference Semifinals with Curry in street clothes and averaged 20.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 stocks per game in 27 minutes off the bench. The downside is that JK never earned a steady spot in the rotation. The reasons varied, but he voiced his displeasure with his lack of minutes several times.

He can score, but his game hasn't translated well to fantasy or real life. Now is the time for Golden State to pay him or let him go. Given Green's energy in the Warriors' postgame presser after Game 5, JK is out of there. And rightfully so. He should be able to prove himself in a setting where he's not getting DNPs. He's talented and this environment didn't fit his style of play. We'll see where he ends up, but no matter what team he goes to, remember: he's yet to finish higher than 170th in 9-cat leagues.

What’s next?

Get younger? A frontcourt addition who can stretch the floor on offense or handle rim protection on the defensive end is a glaring need. An unrestricted free agent like Myles Turner is an ideal fit if the Dubs can make the money work. Or maybe they can swap Nic Claxton for Kuminga.

Honestly, they need to stay healthy, which is a lot to ask when their franchise player is pushing 38 and their core trio is an average of 35.7 years old. The Warriors still have a glimmer in their title window, but GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has his work cut out for him to replace trusted vets like Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. I trust Curry and Butler — the rest are up for debate.