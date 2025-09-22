Natural gas pipeline ruptures in southern Wyoming, sending up huge flame and charring freight train

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — (AP) — A natural gas pipeline ruptured and burst into flames early Sunday in southern Wyoming, charring a freight train and lighting up the night sky with a glow seen more than 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) to the south in Colorado, officials said.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. after authorities received calls reporting explosions along Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne, according to a statement from Laramie County Fire District #10.

"The ruptured pipeline ignited in close proximity to rail cars carrying hazardous materials, placing responders and the surrounding area at heightened risk," the statement said. “Importantly, no injuries or fatalities occurred, and no large hazardous material releases posed a threat to the public.”

Firefighters had the flames under control as of 9 a.m., officials said. Aerial photos from the scene showed Union Pacific freight cars still upright but blackened as crews mopped up the fire around the tracks.

The train was halted around 2 a.m. when it came within about 40 feet (12 meters) of the fire on the ruptured Kinder Morgan pipeline, Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South said in an email. No cars derailed and the railroad was working with fire officials to determine if any track repairs were necessary, South said.

An email was sent to the energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan seeking additional details about the rupture on its pipeline.

The glow from the fire could be seen as far away as Loveland, Colorado, according to media reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board said its investigators were expected to arrive at the site Monday morning.

