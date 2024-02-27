National

Nashville Police Department, FBI investigating bomb threat at Covenant School

By Luke Barr, ABC News

Closeup of police car lights during National Night Out Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images (Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images)

By Luke Barr, ABC News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Covenant School, which was the site of a 2023 mass shooting, received a bomb threat on Monday, according to a Nashville Police Department spokesperson.

"Yesterday an employee of Covenant School received an emailed bomb threat. We cleared the site, with assistance from a THP (Tennessee Highway Patrol) bomb dog. Our Specialized Investigations Division detectives are working with the FBI to investigate the origin of the threat," according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesperson.

The school referred ABC News to law enforcement when requested for comment regarding the bomb threat.

In March of 2023, Covenant School in Nashville, a private pre-k to sixth grade Christian school, was the site of a mass shooting that killed three students and three employees including the head of school.

The shooter was identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who law enforcement said once attended the school.

A police spokesperson told ABC News in March 2023, that Hale was assigned female at birth and pointed to a social media account linked to Hale that included use of the pronouns he/him.

It was the deadliest school shooting in Tennessee history.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!