NASCAR: Pitbull ends deal with Trackhouse Racing 'effective immediately'

Pitbull is no longer a part of Trackhouse Racing.

The musician announced in a social media post on Friday that he was parting ways “effective immediately” with the NASCAR Cup Series team.

Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing. Over the past five years, we’ve made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective… pic.twitter.com/jnUkyj7IM6 — Pitbull (@pitbull) February 14, 2025

Trackhouse announced that Pitbull had joined the team’s ownership group ahead of its 2021 debut season. The team owned primarily by Justin Marks bought the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of that season and expanded to two cars.

“As soon as I met Justin, [team president] Ty Norris and [driver Daniel Suarez], we were on the same page,” Pitbull said in that announcement. “They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture.”

Pitbull will still be in attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday as he’s the pre-race concert. Pitbull was scheduled to perform before the 2024 race, but it was delayed a day due to rain. The concert was then pushed back to 2025.

As part of his duties as a pre-race performer, Pitbull will attend a news conference before the race where he may expound on his decision to part ways with the team.

Trackhouse is fielding three full-time cars in the Cup Series this season for Suarez, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. The team's drivers have won eight races over four seasons and Chastain finished second in the points standings in 2022.