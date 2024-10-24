Murderer inspired by TV crime shows set to be sentenced for brutal killing, dismembering of woman

When Cory Martin wanted to know how to cover up a grisly crime and dispose of a murder victim's dismembered body, he turned to television, watching "The First 48" and "Dexter" for tips, according to federal prosecutors.

"The defendant directed Witness-1 to watch the television show Dexter with him in preparation for the murder. In Dexter, a serial killer murders and dismembers his victims, concealing forensic evidence by covering his 'kill room' from floor to ceiling with plastic," prosecutors said.

On Thursday, Martin will be sentenced in Brooklyn federal court for murdering a sex worker, Brandy Odom, as part of a life insurance scam and then cutting up her body for disposal.

He faces a mandatory life sentence.

"It is fitting that that Martin faces a mandatory sentence to spend the rest of his life in prison for this ghastly, cold-blooded crime that was motivated by greed and executed after extensive planning," United States Attorney Breon Peace said after Martin's conviction. "Martin saw the victim as a moneymaker, trafficking her for commercial sex, then after killing her with his bare hands, tossing out her slaughtered body parts like trash so he could profit from her death."

Odom's mother is expected to address the court prior to sentencing.

Odom's dismembered body was found in a Canarsie park in 2018, according to authorities. The 26-year-old's head and naked torso were found among leaves and twigs. Her arms and legs were discovered nearby, officials said.

He was not arrested until November 2020.

Martin, 36, was convicted in March of murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in the death of Odom, as well as wire fraud conspiracy, aggravated identity theft and fraudulent use of identification.

"During the time Odom lived with the defendant, he acted as her pimp and controlled every aspect of her life, using the income from her commercial sex work to pay his bills and finance his lifestyle. The defendant then plotted to profit further off Odom by taking out life insurance policies in her name and murdering her to collect the proceeds," prosecutors said.

Police said Anderson read several articles about the murder in the months after the killing, including one titled "Search area expands after dismembered body found in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn."

Adelle Anderson, 32, who was also arrested as part of the crime, already pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, identity theft and wire fraud. She has yet to be sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

