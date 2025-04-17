National

Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida State University: Official

By Emily Shapiro, Aaron Katersky, and Pierre Thomas, ABC News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Multiple people are injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee, according to a senior administration official.

Police are responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

"FDLE is actively engaged in the incident on FSU's campus, and we will update the public with more information as soon as possible," according to a statement from Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FBI is assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

