National

Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida mall, police say

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

First responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Fla., on Dec. 23, 2023. -- Ocala Police Department

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

OCALA, Fla. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Florida mall two days before Christmas, police said.

A suspect in the shooting -- which occurred at the Paddock Mall in Ocala Saturday afternoon -- is believed to have fled, police said.

The mall is being evacuated, the Ocala Police Department said while urging people to avoid the area.

Syriah Williams, 18, told ABC News she was shopping at Bath & Body Works with her mother when she heard several shots ring out and "chaos erupted."

"The employees opened the back storage area and told everyone to run," said Williams, who took cover behind the counters at the store.

ABC News' Layla Ferris contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!