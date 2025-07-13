Multiple people hurt in Kentucky church shooting; suspect killed, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Multiple people were injured on Sunday in shooting at a Kentucky church after the suspect shot and wounded a state trooper, authorities said.

After shooting the trooper, the suspect ended up at Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington, where there were multiple injuries, Kentucky State Police said. The suspect was killed, state police said, but the agency did not provide additional information.

The trooper was shot at 11:36 a.m. in Fayette County, where Lexington is located, state police said.

The suspect then fled the scene, ending up at the Baptist church, police said.

A shooting took place at the church with multiple injuries, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post. The trooper and others were being treated at a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

