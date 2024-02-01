Multiple people hurt in building collapse near airport in Boise, Idaho, fire officials say

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Multiple people have been hurt after a building collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said.

Emergency responders were at scene of the reported collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon. Search and rescue efforts were underway, it said.

Boise Airport operations were not being impacted, fire officials said. Idaho State Police said on X that the collapse and response were causing traffic issues on Interstate 84 near the airport. People driving in the area should use caution and stay alert, police said.

A media briefing was expected Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

The Boise Police Department directed questions to the Boise Fire Department.

