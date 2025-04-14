Most intriguing NBA playoff matchups, JJ Redick's success, Warriors in play-in & MVP

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Bomani Jones take a look at the most intriguing series of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Next, Vince and Bomani unpack the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup and how JJ Redick’s stellar coaching this season will play a massive role.

Later, Vince and Bomani take a look at why the Golden State Warriors have tailed off the last week of the season and how it could come back to bite them in the play-in or in a series with the Houston Rockets.

(6:08) Most intriguing: Knicks vs. Pistons

(17:59) Tom Thibodeau on the hot seat?

(21:14) Nuggets vs. Clippers series

(31:07) JJ Redick’s success as coach

(34:23) Luka & LeBron’s dominance

(36:57) Timberwolves getting in their own way

(39:25) Anthony Edwards the key factor

(44:03) Warriors in the play-in

(50:40) MVP talk

