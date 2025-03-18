More Tesla vehicles vandalized across US since Musk began White House role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Tesla Cybertrucks caught on fire at a dealership in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday evening, the latest in a wave of similar incidents seemingly directed toward the electric vehicle company, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations have been vandalized, suffered arson and faced protests in recent weeks since the company's CEO Elon Musk began his work at the White House spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In this latest incident, a Kansas City Police officer in the area spotted smoke coming from one Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership on State Line Road shortly before midnight. The officer attempted to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher, but the fire spread to a second Cybertruck parked next to the original one, police said.

The Kansas City Fire Department ordered the bomb and arson unit to assist on the scene, the fire department said. Officials were able to put out the flames and the vehicles were "covered with a fire blanket to prevent reignition," the fire department said.

"The circumstances are under investigation but preliminarily the fire is being investigated for the potential of being an arson," police said in a statement on Monday.

There have been no arrests made for this incident, police said.

This follows a spree of similar incidents that have occurred across the country in the last few weeks.

Another fire was started at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officials received notice that an individual had "set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property."

Last week, "more than a dozen" shots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, Oregon, according to Kelsey Anderson, the public information officer at the Tigard Police Department.

Additionally, three Teslas were vandalized in Dedham, Massachusetts on March 11, according to the Dedham Police Department. Officials said "words had been spray-painted" on two Tesla Cybertrucks, with all four tires of the trucks and a Tesla Model S being "reportedly damaged."

Protests against the company have also occurred at dealerships nationwide. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs told ABC News the demonstrations and the company's plummeting stocks — which have tumbled nearly 48% this year — can all "be tied to [Musk's] time at DOGE."

"It has been a distraction for the company and it's been a problem for the brand," Frerichs said.

In recent weeks, four top officers at the company have sold off $100 million in stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk, the owner of X, said on Monday that his companies "make great products that people love and I've never physically hurt anyone, so why the hate and violence against me?"

"Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls," Musk said on X.

Musk has also reposted reactions that criticized previous Tesla attacks, calling an incident earlier this month in Seattle "crazy."

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

