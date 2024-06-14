More rain in the forecast as dangerous flooding inundates South Florida

NEW YORK — Relentless rain has inundated South Florida this week, flooding neighborhoods, stranding drivers and canceling flights -- and the threat isn't over.

North Miami has been overwhelmed by 21.7 inches of rain this week.

Some areas have recorded more than 2 feet of rain since Tuesday.

On Friday, another 5 inches of rain is possible.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning of potentially significant flash flooding from Miami to Hollywood to Homestead to the Everglades.

Flood watches will remain in effect through Friday evening for Fort Myers, Naples, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Then, over the weekend, some light rain is in the forecast.

