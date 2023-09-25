Monday Night Football: How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tonight

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 3 of the season with a can't-miss doubleheader. First, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+, then the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch the first Monday Night Football game of the night: Eagles vs. Buccaneers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Eagles at Buccaneers game:

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on?

Monday Night Football's doubleheader will air its first game of the night — Eagles vs. Buccaneers — on ABC and ESPN+. Then, later in the night, the Rams play the Bengals on ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Eagles at Buccaneers on Monday Night Football:

