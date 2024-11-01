National

Mom, daughter shot dead by home intruder in New Jersey

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

WILLINGBORO, N.J. — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a mother and daughter during a home invasion in New Jersey.

Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54. were found dead in an upstairs bedroom of their home in Willingboro early Wednesday, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

It appears the intruder broke a first-floor window to enter the home, prosecutors said.

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said.

Authorities said they believe the crime wasn't random and don't think other residents in the neighborhood are at risk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!