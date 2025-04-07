Mock Draft Monday with Daniel Jeremiah: Cowboys find a Golden fit for offense | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft and reveals the two prospects he'd 'stand on the table' for in this year's draft. In Jeremiah's latest mock he has the Cowboys landing Texas WR Matthew Golden. To end the show, Jeremiah 'stands on the table' for Texas DB Jahdae Barron and Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.

(2:15) - Revisiting Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft Monday from last year's pod

(4:50) - Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter - Cleveland Browns

(8:05) - Texas WR Matthew Golden - Dallas Cowboys

(15:55) - South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori - Minnesota Vikings

(19:40) - Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

(22:45) - Michigan TE Colston Loveland - Seattle Seahawks

(28:53) - Stand on the table prospects: Texas DB Jahdae Barron + Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

