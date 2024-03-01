MLBPA head Tony Clark 'hopeful' that MLB uniform concerns will be addressed before Opening Day

Spring training is under way and the talk about MLB's new uniforms has quieted. The reason for that, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark believes, is that those in charge are at work fixing the problem.

"It's calm because the commentary that's being offered suggests that the powers that be are paying attention to the concerns that are there and are engaging how best to address them moving forward." Clark told reporters from Newsday and The Associated Press. "And so the tension that was drawn early, the concerns still exist. We're hopeful that as we sprint toward opening day over the course of the next month or so that we don't have a second batch of commentary around the pants when the lights come on."

...

"You just don't expect to have conversations about uniforms. And so having them, I'm hopeful, and this goes back to what we suggested before, in picking up the phone and talking to all the folks involved, having some appreciation for folks paying attention to it now perhaps more so than they were before spring started yet."

You can tell that Clark is over the topic and focusing on collective bargaining issues or the Oakland A's future would seem welcomed at this point.

Complaints about the Nike designed, Fanatics manufactured uniforms have been well-documented, with negative first impressions from players regarding a clear downgrade from what MLB previously offered. They've been described as "cheap" looking, featuring see-through pants — not to mention how they fit is different than in year's past.

i love baseball pic.twitter.com/qWg6DFRO6a — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 22, 2024

The feedback Clark has received has been universal, and now that concerns have been voiced — loudly — there is hope change is coming.

"Everyone is aware of the concerns," Clark told The Athletic. "So whether it's the league or it's Nike, everyone is aware of those concerns. And [MLB and Nike] have suggested in public statements, and otherwise, that they're engaged with an eye on correcting what can be corrected."

As for the poorly-received lettering on the jerseys, it appears the solution is to just ask if you can use what you had in the past. The Kansas City Royals were granted permission this week to retain their old lettering and the St. Louis Cardinals were allowed to retain their chain-stitched chest script after team president Bill DeWitt III lobbied for it.