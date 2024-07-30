MLB trade deadline: Orioles reportedly getting slugger Eloy Jimenez from White Sox

The Chicago White Soxmay be holding on to outfielder Luis Robert Jr. at the MLB trade deadline, but the team is sending designated hitter Eloy Jiménez to the Baltimore Orioles.

Jimenez has been limited to 65 games this season, spending time on the injured list with a left adductor strain and strained left hamstring. He's batting .240 with a .642 OPS, nine doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI.

Trade news: The Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2024

The six-year veteran has gone on the injured list eight times during his White Sox career, which began in 2019. His left hamstring strain kept him sidelined for a month from May 22 to June 23.

Baltimore has been getting decent production from its DH spot, ranking among the top seven teams in MLB with a combined .279 with an .839 OPS, 20 home runs and 63 RBI. As a team, the Orioles rank second in the American League with 537 runs scored.

However, Jimenez potentially adds a right-handed power bat to a lineup whose production is largely from the left side. During his career, he's batted .264 with a .760 OPS versus left-handed pitching.