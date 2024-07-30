MLB trade deadline: Dodgers acquire starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers as boost to bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers, per multiple reports. The right-hander, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit in December, will now travel to L.A. to shore up the Dodgers' bullpen.

BREAKING: Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2024

In addition, the Dodgers are also grabbed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays, sending relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough in return, per multiple reports. Kiermaier, a four-time Golden Glove winner, signed with the Blue Jays in 2023 after ten seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Dodgers also land Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will get reliever Ryan Yarbrough, as @ByRobertMurray reported. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2024

Flaherty has been a key part of Detroit's bullpen this year, throwing 133 strikeouts in a little over 106 innings. He has an ERA of 2.95 so far this season.

The 28-year-old pitcher spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing with the Tigers.

The Dodgers acquisitions come as two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is still sidelined on the pitching front after undergoing Tommy John surgery last fall. The 30-year-old pitcher and designated hitter signed an unprecedentedly massive contract with Los Angeles last December, but deferred the payment so that the Dodgers could continue to acquire talent and build a potentially championship-winning team.

Ohtani has been cleared to hit — and has already hit 30 home runs this season — but not to pitch. Still, Ohtani is in recovery and is expected to pitch again next year.