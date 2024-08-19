MLB Players' Weekend, Little League Classic recap and the last Oakland Battle of the Bay | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

After a four year hiatus, MLB celebrated Players’ Weekend once again, allowing every player to show a little more personality on the field, whether by using customized bats and cleats to sharing stories harkening back to their childhood days of playing the game.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the highlights from Players' weekend in baseball including Bobby Witt Jr. hitting a home run with Backyard Baseball star Pablo Sanchez on his bat to Jazz Chisholm interacting with kids at the Little League Classic game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discussed if the Philadelphia Phillies found their groove back and are poised to stand-out as the best team in baseball. They then debate if the New York Mets next three series might be make or break for them and their postseason aspirations. Mintz and Shusterman then close the show by saying goodbye to the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland.

2:59 - Players’ Weekend recap

4:44 - The sweeps

16:29 - Warm fuzzy feeling from the Little League Classic

21:41 - The Phillies getting their mojo back

29:36 - Player of the weekend

31:51 - Turbo mode recap

39:56 - The last Battle of the Bay in Oakland

