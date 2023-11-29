National

MLB free agency: Luis Severino moves from Yankees to Mets on 1-year, $13 million deal, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Luis Severino is staying in New York. Just not with the Yankees.

The veteran right-hander is signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the New York Mets after eight years with the Yankees, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This article will be updated with more information.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!