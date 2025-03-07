Missing woman found dead in suitcase, ex-boyfriend in custody

NEW YORK — A woman's ex-boyfriend is in police custody after she was found dead in a suitcase on Thursday in Yonkers, New York, law enforcement sources said.

Pamela Alcantara, 26, was found dead in a marshy area by the side of Saw Mill River Parkway after going missing over the weekend, according to law enforcement sources.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

While her 46-year-old ex-boyfriend remains in custody, no one has been charged yet in her death. He is not cooperating with police, sources said.

The couple had been dating for three years before she recently broke it off, her family told New York ABC station WABC.

Alcantara lived with the man in her Bronx apartment. Detectives were looking to talk to him this week in connection to her disappearance, according to sources.

Her ex-boyfriend's license plate pinged near the location the body was found at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to WABC.

The NYPD searched an area along the roadway where his vehicle stopped and a drone spotted the red suitcase containing her body in the water, according to law enforcement sources.

The man was taken into custody soon after. He initially told detectives Alcantara left her apartment in a hurry, wearing pajamas and carrying the red suitcase, sources sad. Evidence recovered by detectives later revealed that was not accurate, and he requested a lawyer, according to sources.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, according to the NYPD.Alcantara was reported missing on Sunday after she did not show up to church. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, according to law enforcement sources.

Alcantara was last seen on surveillance video early Sunday at her residence, according to the NYPD.

ABC News' CeFaan Kim, Mark Crudele and Omar Rodriguez contributed to this report.

