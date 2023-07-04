Missing woman found alive after being stuck in mud for several days

NEW YORK — A missing Massachusetts woman was found alive in Borderland State Park on Monday after she was stuck in mud for several days.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing on June 26 by her family. She was believed to still be in the area because she did not have access to a car and her cellphone was not with her.

Hikers in the state park could hear Tetewsky screaming for help in a swamp-like area but were unable to reach her on foot so they alerted police to her location, officials said.

"Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to reach Tetewsky. It is believed that she may have been trapped at that location for at least three days," Stoughton Police said in a statement.

The Easton Police Department was able to reach Tetewsky and set her free. She was alert and conscious and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

"There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help," Stoughton Police said.

