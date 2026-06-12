Missing woman found alive after being stuck in mud puddle for days

(MINNESOTA) -- A missing woman was found in a Minnesota puddle of mud where she told her rescuers she had been stuck for days.

Kathryn Woessner, 68, was last seen on June 3 before her rescuers found her on June 6, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Woessner did not have any personal belongings with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Woessner told the men who rescued her that her car was stuck and she was trying to get out when she went around to the other side, slipping and falling into a puddle that was probably 2 feet deep, according to Mike Gravalin and Adam Sandbeck, the two men who saved her.

Woessner told the men the mud was like quicksand, they told KSTP.

Woessner told the men she had been stuck on her back for days and she was seriously sunburned on her face, Gravalin and Sandbeck told KSTP.

Due to her medical conditions, she was taken to Essentia Health- St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brained, according to the sheriff’s office.

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