Missing USF students deemed 'endangered' by officials as search continues

(TAMPA, Fla.) -- Investigators have listed that two University of Southern Florida doctoral students who went missing last week are endangered as the search continues.

Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27, were last seen at separate locations in the Tampa area on April 16, according to the USF Police Department.

Officials received new information to warrant the upgrade to an endangered status, which indicates they are at risk of physical injury or death, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff did not provide any more details about the investigation or search efforts.

Limon and Bristy are friends, and a mutual acquaintance reported them missing, campus police said.

Limon, who is pursuing a degree in geography, environmental science and policy, was last seen at his Tampa residence at approximately 9 a.m. on April 16, according to police.

Bristy, who is studying chemical engineering, was last seen at the USF Tampa campus at the Natural & Environmental Sciences Building at approximately 10 a.m. that day, police said.

Both students have been entered into state and national missing persons' databases.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the University of South Florida Police Department at 813-974-2628.

-ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

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