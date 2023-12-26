Missing pregnant teen believed to be in imminent danger: Police

LEON VALLEY, Texas — A pregnant teenager who was set to be induced over the weekend is missing and believed to be in imminent danger, Texas authorities said.

Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, was last seen Friday afternoon in Leon Valley, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The agency issued a CLEAR Alert -- used to help law enforcement locate someone in imminent danger or whose disappearance is involuntary -- for Soto on Monday.

The pregnant teen has passed her delivery date and "has caused significant concern among her family members after missing an essential medical appointment," the Leon Valley Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Soto's mother, Gloria Cordova, told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT that her daughter was scheduled to be induced at a hospital on Saturday.

"When I called her all morning she wasn't answering, was going straight to voicemail," Cordova told the station. "We went to the hospital anyways. She was a no-show, and that's when I called the cops."

Cordova said her daughter's home was clean and had been prepped for the baby's arrival.

"This is not like her," Cordova told KSAT. "She was so excited to have this baby. The house was already baby-ready."

"There's no reason why she would just get up and go off and do that," she added.

Cordova said the family is already reeling after her son, Ethan, died last year. The 15-year-old was fatally shot at his home in San Antonio, police said.

"[Savanah] knows what I went through with Ethan, and I know she doesn't want me to go through this again," the mother told KSAT.

Amid the search for her daughter, Cordova said she does not know where the father of the baby is either.

"I just want her home," Cordova said. "I'm worried about the baby, if she's even had the baby, if she's in danger."

The Leon Valley Police Department said it is actively investigating Soto's disappearance and seeking additional witnesses and information.

"We implore the public to assist us in locating Ms. Soto, ensuring her safety, and reuniting her with her family," the department said. "Your cooperation and support in this matter are greatly appreciated."

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a gray 2013 Kia Optima with temporary tags is sought in connection with Soto's disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-684-8897.

