National

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard to miss start of NBA playoffs as he deals with blood clots: Report

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 28: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on March 28, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly head into the playoffs with one of its stars still sidelined. Guard Damian Lillard, who has been out since March 18 with blood clots, will miss the start of the NBA playoffs, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Bucks, the No. 5 seed, will open the playoffs against the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers on Saturday, in a rematch of last season's first round.

Lillard has sat out the past month after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The blood clot condition is one that is oddly common among basketball players; San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with the same issue earlier this season.

The condition is treated with blood thinners to lessen the blood clot. As a result, a return timeline is difficult to establish.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!