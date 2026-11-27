The East Coast is recovering from the massive Thanksgiving Day storms that flooded streets, toppled trees and left tens of thousands of homes without power.

As of Saturday morning, over 160,000 households are still without power, a third of which is in Pennsylvania along, according to data from utilities.

Winds gusted between 50 and 70 mph from North Carolina to Massachusetts on Thursday – taking down powerlines, trees and causing damage to property.

Multiple locations in New Jersey and the Chesapeake Bay hit all-time high tide records on Thanksgiving.

Cape May, New Jersey, recorded their highest tide ever at 9.41 feet.

Atlantic City hit a high tide of 8.28 feet, marking the city's highest tide since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Farther south, places in eastern Virginia and North Carolina recorded between three and five inches of rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday. Up to nine inches were recorded at Emerald Isle, North Carolina along the Southern Outer Banks.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency Friday to help with the recovery efforts of the storm.

"State agencies continue to work closely with local governments and utility partners to restore power to impacted Virginians, maintain safe travel conditions, and support our neighbors," she said in a statement.

Weather for the rescheduled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade looks fine for Saturday morning.

Wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph are still possible, which is below the parade's safety threshold with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s to around 50.

On Sunday, a system in the central part of the country will move east and bring a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest.

The rain stretches from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley into the Deep South on Sunday afternoon with rain reaching Appalachia by the evening hours. This rain reaches the East Coast on Monday.

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