Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match postponed after Tyson's recent medical scare

The boxing match between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and influencer Jake Paul has been postponed from its original July 20 date, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday.

The news comes days after the 57-year-old Tyson was reported to have suffered a medical scare on a plane, later identified as an ulcer flare-up. While Tyson tweeted that he felt 100% in the aftermath, he was advised in a follow-up consultation to only do minimal to light training over the next few weeks.

Tyson and Paul reportedly agreed to push back the fight, set to be streamed on Netflix, to ensure an even playing field. Their boxing match is now expected to rescheduled to later in the year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a new date to be announced by next Friday.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, while fans who are unable to attend will be eligible for a refund with SeatGeek.

Tyson's comment, from the announcement:

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover," said Mike Tyson. "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

And Paul:

"I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night," said Jake Paul. "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup."

Whenever the two step in the ring, it will be the largest age gap in a professional fight in boxing history, with Paul 31 years younger at 27 years old.

The bout is the biggest event yet in Paul's lucrative quest to make a name for himself in the boxing world by fighting a collection of former MMA fighters, obscure boxers and men more than a decade older than himself. His record currently sits at 9-1, with his lone loss being a split decision against Tommy Fury.

Tyson has not competed in a professional bout since 2005 and hasn't won one since 2003, though he fought fellow great Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in a 2020 exhibition bout. His record remains 50-6, with 44 wins by KO and two no-contests.